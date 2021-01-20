Frank Karbe Sells 750 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $16,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 833,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,827,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

