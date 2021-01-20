Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Fraport has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

