Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Fraport has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

