Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $129.95 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $129.95 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

