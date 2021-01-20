Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

