Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.49 ($58.23).

Several brokerages have commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.49 ($0.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €38.73 ($45.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,025 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.86.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

