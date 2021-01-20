Friendz (FDZ) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $905,582.95 and $55,437.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,425,114 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.