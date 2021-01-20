frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.13

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 4236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

