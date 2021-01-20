Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 48,251 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.12% of Belden worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

