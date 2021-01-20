Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moderna worth $43,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,923,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,494,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,419,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,621 shares of company stock worth $53,278,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

