Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,629 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ResMed worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

NYSE RMD opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

