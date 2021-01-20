Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $38.24 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,842 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.96% of SITE Centers worth $38,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.