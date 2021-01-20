Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $41.21 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,709 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.51% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $143,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $119,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096,050 shares of company stock valued at $213,611,784 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

