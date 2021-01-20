Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $43.96 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $43,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.