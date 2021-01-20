Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $48.72 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400,583 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of Pan American Silver worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 215,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

