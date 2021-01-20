Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $53.15 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 3.53% of James River Group worth $53,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

JRVR opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

