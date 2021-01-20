Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.14% of STAG Industrial worth $53,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.