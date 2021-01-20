Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 172,417 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,417 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 4.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $37,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.