Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $41,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

