Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 7.94% of Interface worth $48,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,821,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 105,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Interface by 866.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interface by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Interface by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 511,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 208,064 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $653.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

