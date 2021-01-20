Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.33% of Fabrinet worth $38,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $87.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

