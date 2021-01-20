Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 172,523 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,523 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carvana worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 45.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carvana by 35.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $5,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,867,980 shares of company stock valued at $700,571,785. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

