Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 178,717 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,717 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Incyte worth $46,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,423,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after buying an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

