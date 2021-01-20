Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 35,347 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock worth $2,612,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

