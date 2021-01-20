Frontier Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 40.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

