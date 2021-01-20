FSBT API Token Tops One Day Volume of $36,658.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $109,207.75 and $36,658.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00537277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.26 or 0.03901079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012946 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

