FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Stock Price Up 34.9%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) shares shot up 34.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.00. 2,867,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 473,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

