FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $9.79 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $9.79 or 0.00029053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $924.02 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.
About FTX Token
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
