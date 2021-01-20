Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.43. 1,161,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,311,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 6.08.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $171,271.11. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.