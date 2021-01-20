FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 14.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.13. 53,711,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 73,325,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 840,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.