FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 14.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.13. 53,711,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 73,325,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
