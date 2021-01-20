FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 7.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.76. 48,803,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 71,309,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

