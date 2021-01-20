Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Up 25.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s stock price traded up 25.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32. 2,894,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,356,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

