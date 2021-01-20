FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.96

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 11803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

FUJIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

