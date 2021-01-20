Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.64

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 14491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fujitsu in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.