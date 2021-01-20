Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 18.9% Higher

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.95. 1,481,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the average session volume of 204,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $383.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

