Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.63

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 2026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

