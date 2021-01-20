Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $76.74. Approximately 1,885,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,573,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.