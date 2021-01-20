Function X Price Hits $0.0727 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $16.71 million and $142,960.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,930.65 or 1.00030543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,857,112 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.