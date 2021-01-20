Function X Price Hits $0.0727 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $16.71 million and $142,960.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,930.65 or 1.00030543 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00025158 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012850 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00035959 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
