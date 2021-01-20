Fundamenta Hits One Day Volume of $459,023.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $91,204.67 and approximately $459,023.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

