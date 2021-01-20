FunFair Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $101.95 million and $2.99 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

