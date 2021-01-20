Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $14.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.
FNKO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Funko by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 15.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.