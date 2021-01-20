Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $14.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Funko by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 15.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.