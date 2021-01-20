Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.80

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $81.07, with a volume of 9283261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHL)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

