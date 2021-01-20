FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Up 19.3% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $10,127.03 and $2,582.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

