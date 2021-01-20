FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.92

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The company had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 453.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 369.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in FutureFuel by 96.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 148,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FutureFuel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.