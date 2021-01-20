FUZE Token (FUZE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,139.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $58,978.96 and approximately $24,139.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token token can now be purchased for approximately $76.73 or 0.00221238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.06 or 0.93111411 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Token Trading

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

