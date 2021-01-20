FUZE Token Trading Up 71.7% Over Last Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One FUZE Token token can currently be bought for approximately $74.81 or 0.00216324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $57,506.47 and $27,242.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

