FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,791. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

