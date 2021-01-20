FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

