FY2021 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

