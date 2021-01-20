FY2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increased by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,929,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.