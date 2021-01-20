FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

